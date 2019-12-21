Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Posts Earnings Results

Byotrol (LON:BYOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of BYOT opened at GBX 1.68 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million and a P/E ratio of 16.75. Byotrol has a 1 year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.01.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Byotrol in a report on Thursday.

About Byotrol

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

