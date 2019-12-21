Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. Cabot has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,793,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 57.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,382,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,663,000 after purchasing an additional 873,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cabot by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 178,945 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 17.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 839,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after buying an additional 124,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

