Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.14

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $11.57. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 7,247 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 22.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

