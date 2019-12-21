Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $8.67. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 7,333 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

