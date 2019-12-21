Carry Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Carry has a total market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $590,886.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, Carry has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.12 or 0.06696724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,220,463,888 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

