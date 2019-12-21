China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $13.78. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 561 shares traded.

CYD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of $554.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $467.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,414,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 125,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 64.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,485,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

