Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of RQI opened at $14.65 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.