Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.