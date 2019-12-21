Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. Colfax also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Colfax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $35.57 on Friday. Colfax has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $36.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

