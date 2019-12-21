Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. Colfax also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Colfax to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CFX opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

