Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 205.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

