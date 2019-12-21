Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.59 (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5874 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.