Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

