Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Achieves $540,894.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Conceal has a market cap of $540,894.00 and $97,001.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX, Graviex and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058873 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00603567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00245951 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004976 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00086940 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,027,257 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,820 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

