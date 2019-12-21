Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBCP. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $325.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

