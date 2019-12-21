Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $313.36

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $313.36 and traded as high as $320.63. Cooper Companies shares last traded at $319.52, with a volume of 8,863 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.73.

The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 105.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

