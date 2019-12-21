Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Core-Mark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 7.2% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Core-Mark by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Core-Mark by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

