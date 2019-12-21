Credit Suisse Group Raises Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $64.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.46.

Southern stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,248,787 shares of company stock valued at $141,298,053. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

