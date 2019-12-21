Crypto Sports (CSPN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $334.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002523 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $401,309.00 and approximately $334.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,383,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,214,344 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

