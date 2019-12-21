Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.87

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $10.03. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 680 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Get Cushing MLP Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0903 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. This is an increase from Cushing MLP Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 40.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 248.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 59,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 785.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 177,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 157,040 shares during the last quarter.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.