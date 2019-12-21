Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.08

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.08 and traded as high as $4.28. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 1,610 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAIO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Data I/O from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

In other Data I/O news, Director John D. Delafield purchased 55,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $196,370.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Data I/O by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 220.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

