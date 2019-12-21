DEEX (DEEX) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $646,280.00 and approximately $2,681.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00048227 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 363% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002277 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003825 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

