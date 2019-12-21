DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DISH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.88 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DISH Network from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 323,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Red Cedar Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 52.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 361,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

