Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0366 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $11.18 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

