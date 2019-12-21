EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

ETX opened at $21.65 on Friday. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

