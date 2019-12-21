Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0429 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

EIM opened at $12.85 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

