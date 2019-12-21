Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

