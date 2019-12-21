EATON VANCE SHO/COM (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE EVG opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

