Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NYSE:ETG opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

