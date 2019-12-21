El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.52

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.52 and traded as high as $67.91. El Paso Electric shares last traded at $67.76, with a volume of 3,400 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 107.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in El Paso Electric by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

