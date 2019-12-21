Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.64. Electromed shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELMD. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electromed by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

