Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $96.96

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.96 and traded as high as $107.88. Electronic Arts shares last traded at $107.15, with a volume of 948,998 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.65.

The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $482,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,400 shares of company stock worth $6,335,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 64.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,024 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 57.1% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 139,950 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 50,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 265,652 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

