Elrond Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.08 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $15.05 million and $3.08 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 19,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,584,166,667 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.