Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EBTC opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 267,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 48,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.