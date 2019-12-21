Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

FMNB stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $447.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

