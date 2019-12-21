First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBMS. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

FBMS stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $654.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $35.07.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

In other First Bancshares news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,358,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 259,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 649,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 610,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 546,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

