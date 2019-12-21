Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $4.36. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 75 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $355.01 million for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Five Star Senior Living worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

