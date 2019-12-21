FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) Given $23.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FRONTEO an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:FTEO opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. FRONTEO has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter. FRONTEO had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%.

About FRONTEO

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English.

