Global Indemnity Ltd (GBLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Global Indemnity has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Global Indemnity has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.23 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

GBLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

