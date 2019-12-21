Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.35

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.35 and traded as high as $14.73. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 4 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.