Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Goodwin (LON:GDWN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 72.92 ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:GDWN opened at GBX 3,160 ($41.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,393.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,380.64. Goodwin has a 1-year low of GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,700 ($48.67).

In other news, insider John Connolly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,200 ($42.09), for a total value of £448,000 ($589,318.60).

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company produces dual plate, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

