GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Declares — Dividend of $0.23

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of GHG opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA set a $15.30 target price on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.40 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

