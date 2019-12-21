Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $540.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

