Hargreave Hale Aim Vct PLC (LON:HHV) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.25

Hargreave Hale Aim Vct PLC (LON:HHV) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale Aim Vct’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HHV stock opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 million and a PE ratio of -10.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.40. Hargreave Hale Aim Vct has a one year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 73 ($0.96).

Hargreave Hale Aim Vct Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

