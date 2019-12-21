HC Wainwright Cuts Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Price Target to $4.00

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

ADRO stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,070,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 239,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 138.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 63.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 196.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 937,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

