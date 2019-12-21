Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Heritage Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of HFWA opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.04 million. Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 110.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,305,000 after buying an additional 557,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 119,188 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

