Holo Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, OOOBTC, Liqui and LATOKEN. Holo has a total market cap of $104.87 million and $4.75 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,506,838,214 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Hotbit, OOOBTC, WazirX, LATOKEN, Binance, IDEX, ABCC, Bilaxy and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

