Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

HOMB opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $516,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,052,020.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,113,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

