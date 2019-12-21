HyperCash (HC) Market Cap Hits $48.44 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00015165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Gate.io, TOPBTC and EXX. HyperCash has a market cap of $48.44 million and $9.41 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,459,982 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Huobi, Binance, Cryptopia, Allcoin, Bit-Z, EXX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

