iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

IBDN stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

